Who Pooped?

While testifying in court on July 10, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star claimed that his ex-wife or one of her friends once defecated in the couple’s bed. “I thought that was an oddly fitting end to the relationship,” he said. Heard denied that she was the culprit, blaming one of the pair’s two dogs. “It was not left by a three or four-pound dog,” Depp countered. “I was convinced that it was either Ms. Heard herself or one of her cohorts involved in leaving human feces on the bed. … I wanted nothing to do with her.”