Courtney Love

After sharing her support for Depp — noting in a video that the actor “gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside the Viper Room” — Love backtracked her comments.

“I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn’t want public (I’m sure it was not deliberate) in it I am weaponising snark (what else do we do with snark?)” she wrote on May 23 via Instagram. “Was it my own (granted, massive, a character defect, ego?) Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives? Is it ANY OF MY F—KING BUSINESS? No.”

She added: “I want to show neutral support for a friend. I dont want to bully. … In my program of recovery, ‘when we were wrong, we promptly admitted it.’ I was wrong.”