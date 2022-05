Dominic Fike

The Euphoria actor was booed at his performance at Northwestern University on May 21 after making controversial comments about Amber Heard.

“Yo, I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. I’m gonna say it. I’m gonna be real with y’all,” Fike started, referring to the actress as “hot.”

“I know it’s not the popular opinion … but I’ve been having these visions of her,” he continued, revealing that she is “beating me up” in those thoughts. “I think it’s hot.”