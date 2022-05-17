Julia Fox

The model weighed in on the trial in May via Instagram, commenting about Heard’s alleged physical violence toward Depp during their marriage. “Wrong. She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him,” Fox wrote via social media, per screenshots shared on Twitter. “Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially.”

Aubrey O’Day was quick to call out the actress for her controversial remarks, tweeting, “Trash take from Julia Fox. Plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner. Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person … power not being a necessary factor. Less powerful ppl [sic] abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time.”