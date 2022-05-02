Meghan McCain

“If there is any truth to any of it, Depp and Heard had one of the most toxic, dysfunctional, and violent relationships since Sid and Nancy,” McCain, 37, wrote for the Daily Mail in April, referring to the Sex Pistols’ Sid Vicious and girlfriend Nancy Spungen. “The American public and Hollywood at large is overwhelmingly taking Depp’s side in the court of public opinion before Heard has even taken the stand.”

The View alum continued: “We should never have blindly believed Heard’s accusations and stood by while Depp was stripped of his career and we should not make up for it now by automatically siding against Heard. The lesson we should take from all of this is that due process is essential, and we must ‘trust but verify’ when the lives, careers and reputations of both sides hang in the balance.”