Monica Lewinsky

In May 2022, Lewinsky penned an essay for Vanity Fair questioning the public investment in Depp and Heard’s trial.

“Courtroom porn and social media have turned innocent bystanders into a mass of mudslingers,” she wrote. “Such scattershot consumption hasn’t allowed for real comprehension. Instead, we experience only apprehension, knee-jerk outrage, and titillation. It’s like going to the opera and reading a couple of translated supertitles but not understanding Italian. And despite whatever else this is, it is a soap opera.”

In the lengthy article, Lewinsky noted that the end result impacts more people than just those involved in the legal proceedings.

“As we have watched this story unfold, what does our opinion entitle us to? Does it entitle us to say whom we ‘believe’? To restate the cherry-picked facts we’ve glommed on to that have led us, as virtual jurors, to ‘just feel it in our bones’? Does it entitle us to be cruel?” she continued. “No matter whom the jury’s verdict favours — be it defendant Heard or plaintiff Depp — we are guilty.”