Naomi Campbell

The American Horror Story alum praised her friend and fellow supermodel Kate Moss after she testified during the defamation trial on May 25. “YES WAGON TELL IT!!” Campbell wrote in an Instagram Story, referring to Moss by the nickname she has used for her for years. The post also included a screenshot of an article about Moss’ appearance, in which she denied longstanding rumors that Depp had pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship.