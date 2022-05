Ricki Lake

In April, Lake, 53, took to social media to post a throwback snap with Depp from their time on the 1990 film Crybaby. “I absolutely adored #JohnnyDepp when I worked w/ him on #crybaby,” she wrote via Twitter. “He was kind, funny, inclusive, professional, a joy. Haven’t been following trial as I have been consumed w/ my sick & dying beloved dog, Mama. He was soft spoken, gentle and I loved him. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard.”