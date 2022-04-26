April 2022

Dr. Shannon Curry, a psychologist for the defense in Depp’s defamation case against Heard, testified that after evaluating the actress over two 12-hour days, “The results of Ms. Heard’s evaluation supported two diagnoses: borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.” Dr. Curry added that she did not see any signs of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder at the time. When the psychologist’s analyses were cross-examined by the defense, Dr. Curry stated that she was not a board-certified doctor and noted that she did not evaluate Depp.