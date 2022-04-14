April 2022

As the duo’s defamation trial began in Virginia, Heard defended the essay that Depp was suing her over. “I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power,” she wrote via Instagram. “I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in from of the world.”

In opening statements, Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, claimed that evidence would show that Depp’s alleged abuse against his ex-wife “took many forms” over the years, including sexual abuse. “You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms about the violence that she suffered,” the lawyer argued. “You’ll hear that straight from her. She will get on the stand and she will tell you that. It happened.”

Depp, meanwhile, denied the allegations via a spokesperson. “These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber’s allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of ‘sexual violence,'” the rep told E! News at the time. “Words are key in a defamation case and conveniently, this allegation only came after that.”