April 2022

In a March 2021 deposition video shown in the courtroom in April 2022, LAPD officer Melissa Saenz — who responded to the alleged incident at Depp and Heard’s residence in May 2016 — claimed that she (Saenez) “did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence,” per Deadline. Saenz claimed that she did not file a report because she did not believe there was a crime and noted that neither she nor her partner took notes or photos of the visit. Saenez noted in the testimony that Heard was “red-eyed” and “crying” when she greeted them at the door, and was not making eye contact.