April 2022

Christian Carino, who previously represented both Depp and Heard, recalled his conversations with the Texas native amid the divorce. In a pre-recorded deposition, Carino read text messages from Heard that stated she wasn’t upset about her split from Elon Musk because she was “just filling space.”

The CAA agent also claimed that Heard told him she missed Depp and attempted to send letters to her estranged husband.