April 2022

While taking the stand during his witness testimony, Depp discussed the way his career allegedly suffered as a result of Heard’s accusations.

“It’s pretty strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years,” he stated. “I didn’t want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty.”

Depp explained that he was looking to “clear the record” amid the lengthy legal battle. “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” he said while under oath.