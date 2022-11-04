August 2022

The actress secured a new team to lead her appeal following Depp’s win in the exes’ defamation trial. David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown will join Ben Rottenborn as Heard’s counsel, with Elaine Charlson Bredehoft stepping down. “We’re confident the appellate court will apply the law properly without deference to popularity, reverse the judgment against Ms. Heard and reaffirm the fundamental principles of Freedom of Speech,” the lawyers said in a press release.

A spokesperson for Heard added in a statement at the time, “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of Freedom of Speech, we look at the jury’s decision — to paraphrase a famous quote — not ‘as the beginning of the end, but merely the end of the beginning.’ A different court warrants different representation, particularly as so much new evidence is now coming to light.”