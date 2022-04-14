July 2020

The trial for Depp’s libel lawsuit against The Sun began in London. As part of the proceedings, multiple witnesses were called to testify on behalf of Depp and his character, including his ex-girlfriends Paradis and Winona Ryder, who claimed that he was not violent toward them during their relationships.

“I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” Ryder said in her statement. “[The] idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.” Paradis, for her part, called him a “kind, attentive, generous and nonviolent person and father.”

During the trial, Depp claimed that Heard had been the aggressor in their alleged domestic violence incidents. Heard stated that her former spouse was the instigator, but she claimed that she once hit him in self-defense.