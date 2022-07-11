June 2022

The trial came to a close when the jury found that Heard defamed her ex-husband and “acted with actual malice.” As a result, she was ordered to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The jury found that Depp’s attorney did make one defamatory statement about Heard and awarded her $2 million in compensatory damages.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words,” Heard told Us in a statement after the verdict. “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband. I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

Depp, for his part, said he was “overwhelmed” by the “love and the colossal support and kindness” he received during the trial. “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome,” the actor, who was not present for the verdict reading, told Us in a statement. “Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that.”