May 2022

While testifying in court, Heard denied the allegations that she defecated in Depp’s bed during their marriage. When asked if she had intended to play a prank on her then-husband, the Texas native responded: “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart. I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday … It was not really a jovial time and I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting.”

Though Heard doesn’t recall seeing anything at the time, she noted that her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, were laying in the bed while she and her friends packed for a trip to Coachella. “[Boo] had eaten Johnny‘s weed when she was a puppy and had bowel control issues for her entire life,” she said, as a possible explanation for the feces.