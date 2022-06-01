May 2022

After taking the stand for cross-examination May 17, Heard admitted she was visited by James Franco the night before filing for divorce against Depp.

While Heard originally claimed that she did “not know when James came over,” the Drive Angry actress later confirmed the event, explaining why she felt comfortable having the 127 Hours actor in her home.

“He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door,” she told Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez during the trial. “And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.”

Depp previously said during his own April 21 testimony he believed the actress was having an affair with the Freaks and Geeks alum.