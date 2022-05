May 2022

Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist, testified that Heard suffers from PTSD after a doctor called by Depp’s legal team claimed that the actress does not. Hughes told the court that she believes the cause of Heard’s PTSD is “the intimate partner violence” she allegedly experienced in her relationship with Depp. “That’s what was pushing the symptoms,” she claimed, adding that four tests backed up the diagnosis.