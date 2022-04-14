November 2020

The High Court of Justice ruled that The Sun‘s article was not libelous because Heard’s allegations were “substantially true.” Depp said at the time that he wanted to fight the judgment, but the court later denied him permission to appeal. Shortly after the verdict, Depp exited the third Fantastic Beasts film, The Secrets of Dumbledore. “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. Mads Mikkelsen replaced him in the movie, which hit theaters in April 2022.