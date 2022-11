November 2022

Four months after their headline-grabbing defamation case, Depp filed his own appeal, arguing that the jury was unable to prove that his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, acted in malice when he told a media outlet that Heard had lied about being assaulted. According to TMZ, the Kentucky native also claimed that he should not be forced to pay his ex-wife the $2 million she was awarded in damages since he did not make the alleged statement.