Elon Musk

Heard reflected on how she reconnected with Musk before her split from Depp.

“I didn’t recognize [Elon] until we started talking and he reminded me we had met once before,” she said about seeing the Tesla CEO at the 2016 Met Gala after Depp didn’t escort her. “He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice. He sat at a nearby table and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends.”

Musk and Heard later dated on and off from 2016 to 2018.