James Franco

In May 2022, the Texas native recalled inviting Franco to her home the night before she filed for divorce from Depp. “He was my friend. And he lived next door, quite literally next door,” she said during the trial. “And I, frankly, had exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.”

The Drive Angry actress also claimed that Depp was jealous of her filming a sex scene with Franco.

“He was mad at me for taking the job with James Franco,” she added. “He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done Pineapple Express together.”