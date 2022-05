Jason Momoa

While taking the stand in May 2022, Heard claimed that her future as Mera in the Aquaman franchise was unclear amid the messy court battle. “They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don’t know how much I’m in, actually, of the final cut,” she argued before referring to Momoa’s individual career success. “I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie.”