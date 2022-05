Kate Moss

During the legal hearing, Heard claimed that there were rumors Depp pushed Moss down the stairs when they dated in the ’90s.

The model, for her part, testified in a virtual appearance that she was never abused by Depp during their relationship. “He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs,” she explained in May 2022, noting that she fell due to a rainstorm and that her then-boyfriend helped her at the time.