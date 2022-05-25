Paul Bettany

During his testimony, Depp claimed Heard “despised” Bettany because of his friendship with her ex-husband. “Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany, mainly because we had become such close friends and for her, he was a threat and would take me away from her, with regard to if Paul Bettany were getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper. It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries,” the Kentucky native alleged.

At the time, Depp also stated that he was embarrassed by several expletive-filled texts that he sent to the Marvel actor about Heard. “I’ll just say that I’m not proud of any of the language that I used in these [messages],” he stated.