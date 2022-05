1998

Moss and Depp were spotted together again holding hands at the Cannes Film Festival, but they split for good later that year. The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star spoke to Hello! Magazine after the breakup, claiming responsibility for it.

“I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened – I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done,” he said at the time.