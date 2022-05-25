Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ Relationship Timeline

2020

While testifying in Depp’s defamation trial against The Sun, Heard mentioned an incident that allegedly occurred between Depp and Moss during their relationship.

She claimed that during an alleged 2015 altercation between Depp and her sister, Whitney Henriquez, she had a rumor about Moss in her mind.

“I remembered information I had heard [that] he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs. I had heard this rumor from two people and it was fresh in my mind,” she testified.