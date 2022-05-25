Johnny Depp and Kate Moss’ Relationship Timeline

2022

While testifying in Depp’s defamation suit against her, Heard mentioned the alleged staircase incident involving Moss and Depp again. The Fantastic Beasts actor’s attorney, Ben Chu, was seen smiling and fist pumping afterward, as it made Moss testifying on Depp’s behalf possible.

In May 2022, Moss recalled a trip to a resort in Jamaica with Depp where she fell down the stairs due to a rainstorm.

“As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she explained. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”

During her virtual appearance, the model confirmed that Depp did not harm her.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.