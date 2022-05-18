Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis’ Relationship Timeline

2007

Depp and Paradis’ daughter, Lily-Rose, then 7, was hospitalized for nine days after an E. Coli infection caused kidney failure.

In 2020, Depp received the Rhonda’s Kiss Healing and Hope Award for his support of cancer patients. In his acceptance speech, he addressed parents with sick children and opened up about his experience with Lily-Rose.

“I lived in the hospital for three weeks with my girl [Paradis] and my kid, not knowing if she was going to make it or not. Parents, please note that you have my utter respect. Please note that you have all my respect, and you have my promise to continue to fight, this noble fight right alongside you at any time,” he said.