2020

Amid allegations that her former partner had physically abused Heard, Paradis wrote a statement to defend Depp during his 2020 case against The Sun.

“Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen,” the statement read.