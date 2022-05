2022

In Depp’s ongoing defamation trial with Heard, it came to light that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star had called the mother of his children a “French extortionist c—t” in a 2013 email to Elton John.

He claimed in the email that his “kids have fallen head over heels in deep love with Amber (my girl)” despite Paradis’ alleged “attempts to brainwash them against her.”