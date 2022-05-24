2016

The Plot Against America alum spoke out about Depp after he was accused by Heard of being abusive during their marriage. “I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened,” Ryder told Time in June 2016 of Heard’s allegations, noting that Depp was “never” that way toward her. “I’m just saying, it’s difficult and upsetting for me to wrap my head around it.”

She added: “Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me. Imagine if someone you dated when you were — I was 17 when I met him — was accused of that. It’s just shocking. I have never seen him be violent toward a person before.”