2020

Depp sued The Sun in 2018 for libel after the publication called him a “wife beater” following Heard’s prior accusations of abuse. Before the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor lost the case in fall 2020, Ryder spoke out on his behalf amid the trial.

“I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him,” the Frankenweenie actress said in a statement in July 2020 via the Press Association.

Ryder continued: “The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent toward me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive toward anybody I have seen.”