Johnny Depp Through the Years: From Teen Idol to Oscar Nominee

2020s

Depp’s career faced a setback after the Aquaman actress penned an op-ed describing her alleged experience as a survivor of abuse. Though she did not name Depp in the Washington Post article, he sued his ex for defamation. Heard later countersued, and a trial began in Fairfax County, Virginia, in April 2022. The jury reached their verdict two months later, finding that statements from Heard’s op-ed were false, defamed Depp and made with actual malice. Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The punitive amount was later reduced to $350,000 due to Virginia state law. Heard, for her part, won $2 million in compensatory damages.

The exes were previously involved in a U.K. libel lawsuit Depp filed against The Sun, who referred to him as a “wife beater” in an article about Heard’s op-ed. In November 2020, the High Court of Justice ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence described by Heard were “substantially true.” His petition to appeal the verdict was denied the following March.