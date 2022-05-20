Top 5

Everything Johnny Depp’s Exes Winona Ryder, Vanessa Paradis and More Have Said About Him Through the Years

Johnny Depps Romantic History Amber Heard Winona Ryder Kate Moss More
‘A Jealous Man’

Ellen Barkin, who dated Depp in the 1990s and worked with him on 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, claimed he was “a jealous man” in a November 2019 deposition recorded for the actor’s defamation case against Heard. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star alleged that her ex once threw a wine bottle at her from across a hotel room. (Depp denied that claim during his libel trial against The Sun.)

“He was always drinking and smoking a joint,” Barkin claimed in her deposition, alleging that her ex-boyfriend displayed “demanding” and “controlling” behavior during their relationship. She also recalled an incident where he allegedly got “very, very angry” after he discovered a scratch on her back that he believed came from her “having sex with a person who hasn’t him.”

