‘A Jealous Man’

Ellen Barkin, who dated Depp in the 1990s and worked with him on 1998’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, claimed he was “a jealous man” in a November 2019 deposition recorded for the actor’s defamation case against Heard. The Drop Dead Gorgeous star alleged that her ex once threw a wine bottle at her from across a hotel room. (Depp denied that claim during his libel trial against The Sun.)

“He was always drinking and smoking a joint,” Barkin claimed in her deposition, alleging that her ex-boyfriend displayed “demanding” and “controlling” behavior during their relationship. She also recalled an incident where he allegedly got “very, very angry” after he discovered a scratch on her back that he believed came from her “having sex with a person who hasn’t him.”