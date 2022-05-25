Clarifying the Past

During her defamation trial, Heard claimed she heard rumors about Depp throwing Moss down the stairs. The model, for her part, testified in her ex-boyfriend’s defense that same month.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” the U.K. native recalled during a live video appearance in May 2022. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”