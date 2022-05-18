In His Corner

Amid Heard’s domestic abuse claims, Paradis defended her former partner.

“Johnny Depp is the father of my two children,” the singer reportedly wrote in a May 2016 letter published by TMZ. “He is a sensitive, loving and loved person, and I believe with all my heart, that these recent allegations being made are outrageous. …“In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years.”