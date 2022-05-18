Jealous and Paranoid

The Dirty Dancing star and Depp dated for nine months beginning in 1989, which she chronicled in her Out of the Corner memoir.

“We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet,” Grey wrote of her first date with the actor via her autobiography. “He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street.”