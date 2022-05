Protective Partner

“I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said,” the Stranger Things star — who dated Depp between 1989 and 1993 — told Time in June 2016 after Heard’s allegations first made headlines. “He was never, never that way toward me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves.”