So Many Tears

Depp was linked to Moss between 1994 and 1997.

“There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. I believed what he said,” the supermodel told Vanity Fair in October 2012. “Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!”