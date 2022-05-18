Young and in Love

“Finding your first love is an important part of everyone’s life. With Johnny it helped me, because as a young woman, for the first time, I had found real love,” the Gilmore Girls alum told The Big Issue in 2017. “It was with someone who was walking the same path, but even if he wasn’t, the love and the connection was strong enough – cooking meals, hanging out, laughing and crying. So it is more about that than the fact he is this well-known person now. I know him as a human not a movie star.”