Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Johnny Depp's Romantic History: Winona Ryder, Kate Moss and More

Johnny Depps Romantic History Amber Heard Winona Ryder Kate Moss More
Vanessa Paradis

His longest love! Depp and French model, actress and singer Vanessa Paradis were together for 14 years. In 2010, Depp explained to Extra why they never walked down the aisle.

“I never found myself needing that piece of paper,” he said at the time. “Marriage is really from soul to soul, heart to heart. You don’t need somebody to say, okay you’re married. … If Vanessa wanted to get hitched, why not. But the thing is, I’d be so scared of ruining her last name. She’s got such a good last name.”

