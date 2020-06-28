August 2019

Rodgers proposed to Fletcher again, complete with a new engagement ring, three years after first popping the question. “I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us,” he explained via Instagram. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”