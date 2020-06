July 2019

The twosome announced that they bought their first house together in Dallas. “Hey y’all…. we are NEW HOMEOWNERS!!! Ahhh,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our Cash Pad renos may be done, but now we get to tackle customizing our very first REAL home together! Bring on the stress of picking more perfect white paints— I CANT WAIT!! @jrodgers11 you ready for some construction therapy!?”