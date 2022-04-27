The Location

“Our wedding is in Santa Barbara at a vineyard, it has this sort of Italian feel to it,” Fletcher told Us.

Rodgers, who confirmed they never switched locations from their original plans, revealed they looked at wedding venues when he re-proposed in 2019.

“I have some family in Northern California, like, my grandma doesn’t fly, so we’re trying to be somewhere that everybody can make it and she can drive from there,” he explained.

Fletcher added, “We just fell in love with the feeling, the venue. We went to a bunch of different venues and loved all of ’em, but there was just something that [felt] really cool.”