September 2022

After speculation that the duo were dating, Cyrus and Siwa took to social media to address the rumors and joked that they were “platonic friends” using a sound bite from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.

Later that month, they confirmed their relationship in a TikTok video and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the opening night of the Jagged Little Pill musical in Los Angeles. The couple also were spotted on several dates including the infamous Chuck E. Cheese outing.