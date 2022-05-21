August 2021

During an interview with Us, the Nebraska native got honest about what made her romance with Prew work.

“I think we are able to communicate really well,” she shared. “And I think both of our intentions are super genuine and we both want the same outcome of this relationship, you know, we both want to be together for forever and we both just want to be there for each other. And so, I think that that’s why it works, you know? I never wanted to grow up and then have somebody come into my life in that way. I wanted to meet somebody who I was in love with when I was young.”

The Nickelodeon star noted that she’s been “really, really happy and lucky” while dating “the most perfect girl in the world.”