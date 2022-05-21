March 2022

While hinting that she was no longer single, JoJo gushed about how “happy” she was with her personal life. “I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji],” she said during an episode of the “Rachel Uncensored” podcast. “We’re not single. I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. … I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

JoJo concluded: “Listen, I went around the block, I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”