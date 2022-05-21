November 2021

“Listen, I want a cuddle buddy bad. I’m not ashamed to admit it,” JoJo revealed to Us during a joint interview with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. “I want a movie night. I don’t want to do anything that 18-year-olds aren’t supposed to do.”

She continued: “Cuddling is great. Movies are nice. Kisses are great. … I’m not opposed to [dating], if there’s somebody that enters my life tomorrow that I think is awesome and treats me wonderful[ly]. Would I take things very slow because of the position that I’m in? Absolutely. But would a cuddle date hurt anybody? No.”